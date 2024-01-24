He’s not with us - DSS denies arrest of Miyetti Allah President

DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, asserted that Bodejo is not in the custody of the security agency, quashing widespread reports suggesting otherwise.

A terse statement released by Afunanya on Tuesday night read, “He’s not with the DSS,” dismissing the rumors circulating about Bodejo's arrest.

Contrary to these speculations, the DSS clarified its non-involvement in the matter.

Earlier reports had suggested that Bodejo was apprehended at Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Allegedly linked to the establishment of a vigilante group known as the Nomad Vigilante Group, his arrest raised eyebrows.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had recently unveiled this vigilante group in Nasarawa, with Bodejo emphasising its role in supporting security agencies to combat criminal activities in the north-central state.

According to Bodejo, the vigilante group consists of 1,144 Fulani youths selected from various communities across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.