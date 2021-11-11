RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘He’s not our editor’, THISDAY disowns journalist paraded for raiding Odili’s home

Authors:

bayo wahab

The newspaper says the journalist resigned 15 years ago.

The suspects paraded for invading Justice Mary Odili's home (TheCable)
The suspects paraded for invading Justice Mary Odili's home (TheCable)

THISDAY Newspapers has disowned Stanley Nkwazema, a journalist who was paraded alongside 13 other suspects for allegedly raiding the home of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili.

Nkwazema who claims to be working for the newspaper also stated on his LinkedIn page that he is a Special Assistant to the Chairman of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

But hours after the suspect was paraded, the newspaper disowned him in a statement titled; ‘Disclaimer: Stanley Nkwazema is Not Our Staff/Contributing Editor’.

In the statement signed by its Managing Editor, Bolaji Adebiyi, the newspaper said Nkwazema resigned 15 years ago.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of the management of THISDAY Newspapers has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Mr. Stanley Nkwazema, one of those suspected to have invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili claimed to be a staff and Contributing Editor of THISDAY.

“Contrary to his claim, Mr. Nkwazema is neither a Staff of THISDAY nor a Contributing Editor. He was a Sports Correspondent and resigned more than 15 years ago.

“However, occasionally, he, like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, sends for publication articles and analyses and is usually obliged, a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff. That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY.

“Since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr. Nkwazema to investigate any story, and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili.”

The newspaper, therefore, urged the public and the police to note that whatever Nkwazema’s involvement is in the raiding of the judge’s residence was not done on behalf of THISDAY in any shape or form.

'He's not our editor', THISDAY disowns journalist paraded for raiding Odili's home

