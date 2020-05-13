NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja stated that a few rainfall activities were observed over the country and moisture laden winds are still above the northern region.

“For Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated with interval of sunshine and localised thunderstorms over Southern Borno, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Southern Taraba and Adamawa in the afternoon/evening period.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated over the central cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Kogi and Ilorin in the afternoon/evening period.

“Inland cities should be predominately cloudy in the morning with prospects of localised thunderstorms in afternoon/evening period.

“Cloudy mornings are anticipated over coast with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket,” it said.

According to the agency, localised thunderstorms are envisaged over the region later in the day.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy to sunny conditions with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Yelwa, Kano, Kaduna, Mambilla Plateau, Southern Borno and Adamawa during the afternoon/evening period on Thursday.

The agency envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy conditions to prevail over the central, inland and coastal cities with prospects of morning thunderstorm over Calabar and Eket axis.

According to NiMet, localised thunderstorms are expected over the coast, inland and a few places within the central cities places like Abuja and Nasarawa axis in the day.

“For Friday, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over northern region in the morning.

“However, partly cloudy conditions are likely with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Kaduna, Kebbi, Southern Borno and Adamawa during the afternoon.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the central cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Kogi, Ilorin and Benue in the afternoon/evening period.

“Increase cloudiness with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Yenagoa, Ikom, Calabar and Port Harcourt are expected in the morning.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms should prevail over the entire region,” it said.