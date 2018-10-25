Pulse.ng logo
Here is why MFM Pastor Olukoya is suing Sahara Reporters again

This second libel suit is for N2 billion.

Here is why Pastor Daniel Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) is suing Sahara Reporters again.

After originally suing the online news agency and its owner, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, for ₦10 billion, a second libel suit for N2 billion has just been filed.

Why Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing Sahara reporters again

The Nation on October 25, 2018 reports that the General Overseer of the popular church is suing the owner, the Incorporation and Objective Media Group Limited, listed as the 2nd and 3rd defendants, for defamation of character.

This is allegedly after Sowore and Sahara Reporters posted a 'malicious' video on September 4, 2018, on Facebook titled; "Breaking! Sowore Reveals Why MFM General Overseer Daniel Olukoya Is After Him, as He Arrives Lagos".

Reportedly, the owner of the online media company said, "On Olukoya, very important because this is the latest that happened. I have done reporting on many cabals and you know in this country there are religious cabals, political cabals, traditional cabals, and family cabals so I touched all of them not only Olukoya. Remember the one that was sleeping with a prostitute in Canada… It was then that he then went and looked for a Judge in Uyo. Imagine a man of God that is on Lagos - Ibadan Expressway now going to look for a judge in a case that doesn't even involve them. My suspicion is that they found a judge who is probably a member of their Church who said that he will teach Sowore a lesson. That is not going to happen…"

In addition, Pastor Olukoya is accusing Sowore of consistently publishing articles that are defamatory to his person.

As such, the MFM G.O and his church are asking for N2 billion, an order for the defendants to take down offending posts, offer written apology and retraction which should be published on Sahara Reporters, Facebook and in at least three national newspapers and two international magazines, including TIME International. 

The cleric is also asking for a court order preventing the defendants, his agents, from further writing, publishing and/or sharing libelous stories and statements against him and his church.

This N2B libel was reportedly filed before the Akwa Ibom state High court in Uyo. For now, there is no date for hearing on this suit.

Inemesit Udodiong

