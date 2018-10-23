Here is what president Buhari said during his visit to Lagos

news

President Muhammadu Buhari visited Lagos today, Tuesday, October 23, 2018, to inaugurate an ECOWAS project.

The President inaugurated a new joint border in the Badagry axis of Lagos alongside the president of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon.

During the Inauguration, the president stated that the new Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu joint border post will foster common interest between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

In a statement issued by the senior adviser to the president on media, Femi Adesina, the president stressed that the establishment will promote brotherliness among both countries.

He described the project as a means of enhancing the movement of persons and goods within the region.

President Buhari who also serves as the chairperson of ECOWAS authority of heads of state, thanked the European Union (EU) for supporting two other projects.

Read statement released by Adesina on the president's visits to Lagos below:

”Indeed, the Seme-Krake joint border is one of the busiest boundary lines not only in West Africa but the whole continent, daily recording huge movement of persons, goods and services.

”Permit me therefore to congratulate my brother, President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin on the successful completion of this magnificent project.

“On the benefits of the joint border post, which sits on 17 hectares of land, the President noted that it would enhance trade facilitation by combining border clearance activities in a single location, increase cooperation and coordination of controls, in addition to fostering data and intelligence sharing between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

”The Border Post is strategically important and lies on the Lagos-Cotonou-Lome-Accra-Abidjan corridor, which accounts for about 70% of the entire transit traffic in the sub-region.

”I am aware that a Joint Committee with membership from Nigeria and Benin has been established for the coordination and management of this facility. I would like to call on the members of the committee to note the complex task ahead of them.

”The committee must ensure that border officials are sensitized on the mode of operation of the Joint Border Post concept which is a big departure from the traditional mode of operation. I call on the ECOWAS Commission to continue to provide the needed support to this Committee".