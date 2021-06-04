Here are the wittiest reactions as Nigeria’s FG suspends Twitter

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the suspension of the microblogging site via the same platform.

The FG’s decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria was announced two days after the social media company took down President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘civil war’ threat to secessionist agitators in the country.

Twitter said the tweet was taken down because it violated its rules.

Reacting to the removal of Buhari’s tweet on Twitter, Mohammed said the mission of the social media platform in Nigeria is suspicious.

The minister also accused the social media company of supporting an agenda against Nigeria.

Many Nigerians had feared that the Federal Government might decide to ban Twitter following the removal of the president’s tweet.

Predictably, the FG on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely, saying the social media platform was banned because of the “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The FG’s decision consequently has got Nigerians talking on Twitter as they mock and criticise the government’s move to gag the social media space.