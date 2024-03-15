Here are diseases responsible for 32% of deaths in Nigeria, according to expert

Ogbonna said this on the sidelines of a three-day programme to commemorate the 2024 World Registered Dietitian-Nutritionists Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event with the theme, ‘Beyond the Table’, was organised by the Association of Nigeria Dietitians, Lagos Chapter.

Ogbonna, who’s also a Deputy Director of Dietetic Services at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), said that deaths from non-communicable diseases were on the increase.

According to him, the British Medical Research Council Report of 2022 stated that 32% of deaths recorded in Nigeria were as a result of non-communicable diseases.

He explained that an individual’s diet and lifestyle could determine how healthy the person would be.

He further said lifestyle and dietary modifications were important in preventing and managing non-communicable diseases.

“We have identified that your lifestyle and eating pattern or eating style can be a predisposing factor for you to develop these non-communicable diseases.

“We identify cancer, respiratory tract infection, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases; all these four may be very grave if not controlled,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to consult dietitians to help them with dietary patterns that would help them eat healthily in order to prevent certain conditions.

Speaking on roots, herbs and spices for treating and managing diseases, the dietitian said they were good if taken knowledgeably; in the right proportion and quantity.

Ogbonna said for coronary heart diseases, including myocardial infarction and angina pectoris, some foods had the potency to lower the risk of cardiovascular challenges.

“Two cloves of garlic a day can help lower blood pressure because it’s in the allicin family.

“It helps to relax, soothe muscles and dilate blood vessels so that the blood will flow easily and before you know it, the pressure will be reduced,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Jessie Nwankwo, the President of the association, said there was a need for people suffering from different conditions to seek proper nutrition for better treatment outcomes.

According to her, when the patient is in a disease condition, it is not just for that patient to take drugs; you need the dietitian to give good nutrition advice to the patient.

Another Dietitian, Mrs Oludayo Coates, Financial Secretary of the association, urged Nigerians to see food as medicine and vice versa.