Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State says his administration is set to inaugurate the South-West security outfit codenamed Amotekun Corps in Yewa area of the state.

The governor said his administration decided to launch the security outfit first in Yewa because of the peculiar problems in the area including herdsmen attacks.

Abiodun said this on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said, “Our Amotekun will soon be launched and because of the peculiar problem that we find ourselves in Yewa, we are launching the Yewa Amotekun first, we want it to be clear that we are tackling this problem frontally.

“The recruitment for Amotekun in Yewaland is almost done. I know that the recruitment process took into consideration people who are from the immediate corridor, who know the terrain very well, that is the principle of Amotekun.

“We are not going to include someone to work in Amotekun in Oja-Odan, who is from Ado-Odo-Ota; all those that will work in the corridor are those who know the area very well.”

In January 2020, South-West governors launched Amotekun Corps to address security challenges in the region.