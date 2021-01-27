President Muhammadu Buhari met separately with Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the recurring herdsmen crisis in the country, latest reports say.

Punch reports that even though details of the meetings are still unknown, the political leaders discussed the rising spate of insecurity in the states, especially the ethnic tension the farmers-herders crisis continues to throw up.

Governors of the Southwest states recently resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in the region.

After Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu ordered herdsmen out of the forests of his state on January 18, 2021, the presidency reminded him, 24 hours later, that he has no such powers.

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, recently issued a quit notice to Fulanis residing in the southwest, and had one of his homes burnt afterwards for his troubles.

President Buhari also met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the Aso Rock presidential villa on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Sources say the brewing ethnic crisis in Yorubaland was on the agenda during their closed-door meeting.

The Ooni relayed the damage caused by some criminal herders in Yorubaland to President Buhari, an unnamed aide of the monarch told Punch.

He also told the president about steps taken by traditional rulers to ensure peace in the region.

Reacting to the pictures that surfaced online after the meeting, this anonymous aide said, “Yes, they met. The meeting was supposed to have held before now but it was postponed till early next month for some reasons. They had to meet again because of the latest development in Yorubaland involving herdsmen."