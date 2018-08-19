Pulse.ng logo
Herdsmen ambush soldiers, kill 1 in Benue

In Benue Herdsmen ambush soldiers, kill 1

The herdsmen reportedly ambushed the soldiers while they were patrolling the Gbajimba-Iyordye-Akaahena Road on Saturday

Herdsmen ambush soldiers kill 1 in Benue play

Armed Fulani herdsman

(Globaltake)

Heavily armed herdsmen have killed one soldier attached to Operation Whirl Stroke in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to Punch, the herdsmen ambushed the soldiers while they were patrolling the Gbajimba-Iyordye-Akaahena Road on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Army confirms attack

The Theatre Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, confirmed the attack, saying that no casualty was recorded yet.

Yekini said “Our men went on patrol along Gbajimba and encountered the herdsmen but we have no record of death or injury yet because our troops are still on the field. However, I’ll let you know as soon as possible.”

According to residents in the area, the gun battle between the soldiers and the herdsmen was intense.

A source that spoke to Vanguard said “There is ongoing gun battle at the moment in Nzorov ward between soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke and well armed militant herdsmen who, for days, have been moving into Guma in their numbers; but this morning, on sighting the personnel of the Operation, an exchange of heavy fighting ensued which led to the death of one of the soldiers and the injury of two others who we gathered have all been conveyed to the Air Force Military Hospital in Makurdi.

“As I speak to you, people are fleeing their villages including women and children who carry on their heads whatever property they could salvage from their homes as they fled from danger, while some houses and huts are also on fire.”

Also, speaking on the attack, Chairman of Guma LGA, Anthony Shawon said “They said they were already aware and that they were ready for them. Today, the battle started early this morning, they attacked Nzorov, Benue State governor’s place.

“It was very serious and in fact the Air Force had to come in with two helicopter gunships to support the ground troops to dislodge the attackers because they were seriously fighting the troops and not retreating.

“The information at my disposal indicated that the heavily armed herdsmen killed one soldier and two others who sustained injuries have been brought to the hospital.

“These people normally come from Awe and Keana LGAs of Nasarawa where they have camps.

 “I have just visited the soldiers that are stationed at Udei, I discovered that herdsmen have taken over 10km of Benue land from our border communities with Nasarawa state. That is their agenda.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Benue's Fulani herdsmen crisis

“I pleaded with the soldiers to shift and create posts at the border communities and villages or else these people will take over most of our land and our displaced brothers and sisters would not be able to   go back home. “But they the soldiers are complaining that the schools in the area were destroyed by the invaders so they cannot find shelter to stay.”

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom had earlier accused the commissioner of police in the state, Abubakar Tsav of supporting Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom alleged that Tsav has been holding meetings with Fulani herdsmen in a bid to pressure him to end the anti-grazing law in Benue state.

