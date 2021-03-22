The Kaduna State government says a cattle herder was killed while grazing between Gora and Ungwan Pa area Zangon Kataf local government area last weekend in an apparent reprisal attack.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Sunday, March 21, 2021 that Yakubu Aruwa was overpowered by assailants who attacked him.

Another herder who was with him at the time of the attack, identified as Muhammadu Sani, escaped unhurt.

"The carcasses of three cows were recovered, with another three reported missing," Aruwan said.

The commissioner said the attack is believed to be a reprisal for the murder of a farmer, identified as Irmiya Godwin.

Godwin was killed last week after working in his farm in Gora Gan general area.

Nomadic herders and local farmers have been involved in an agelong conflict over access to land, leading to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of many more.

State governments and the Federal Government have considered ranching as an alternative to open grazing that usually leads to conflict, but little progress has been made.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condoled with Aruwa's family and advised that reprisal attack is not a viable solution to resolve grievances.

Aruwan also revealed that an attack by bandits in Udawa, Chikun LGA left one Danladi Maisamari, a driver, dead.

The bandits fired on motorists in another one of numerous attacks by armed groups in Kaduna and neighbouring states.

Providing an update on last week's attack that left 10 dead and 56 houses burnt in Kizachi village, Kauru LGA, Aruwan said two more people have been confirmed dead.

The number of houses burnt by bandits was also updated to 74.

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike also rescued an abducted boy, identified as Doti Haruna, during a routine patrol in Alewa village in Kachia, LGA.

The 15-year-old was one of four boys abducted by bandits in Katambi, Kachia. The teenager led troops to another one of the boys, Abdullahi Babale, who had been released.

Both have been reunited with their families.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show nearly 200 people have been killed by bandits this year, 107 of them killed in February alone.

The state government announced two weeks ago that bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.