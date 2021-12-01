Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their community, network, or workplace.

This year, Her Network Woman of the Year continues to celebrate outstanding women who have persisted and thrived while making positive impact in their community, networks or workplace, despite the challenges and consequences of the Coronavirus global pandemic, which has changed the dynamics of our daily lives.

The theme for this year's celebration, "Thrive", represents the strength and dedication these women have shown in making a difference over the last year, while the globe attempts to find a balance in the middle of all the chaos.

The founder, Nkem Onwudiwe, speaking on the theme for this year, said, "The last year and counting has shaken us to our core and challenged us to dig deeper and find meaning in and through our chosen field of work.

"The theme for this year 'Thrive' is a reminder to me and every woman that my platform inspires, to continue to thrive regardless of the social or economic situation and regardless of the virus which keeps mutating and disrupting life as we know it."

The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony & Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The nominees, selected from a large pool of outstanding women, represent various sectors and industries like journalism, health care, education, community service, and more.

The nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2021 are:

Start-Up

Ifedayo Agoro Ibironke Yekini Bukky Asehinde Mariam Lawani

Entertainment

Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori Osas Ighodaro Roseline Afije (Liquorose) Simi

Education

Motunrayo Fatoke Funmi Ilori Adenike Akinsemolu

Health care

Tito Ovia Vivian Nwakah Toyin Ajayi Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo

Advocacy

Roseline Adewuyi Ruqoyah Ogunbiyi Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi Rinu Oduala

Future

Oluwadamilola Akintewe Karimot Odebode Peace Ayo Blessing Akpan

Community Service

Timileyin Edwin Chisom Ogbummuo Dr Cassandra Akinde

Entrepreneurship

Jumoke Dada Ada Osakwe Sandra Aguebor Damilola Muyiwa Olokesusi

Tech

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti Eloho Omame Solape Akinpelu Inemesit Dike MCIArb

Journalism

Sandra Ezekwesili Bilkisu Labaran Adeola Fayehun Kikelomo Atanda-Owo