RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The theme for this year's celebration, "Thrive", represents the strength and dedication these women.

Her Network founder, Nkem Onwudiwe
Her Network founder, Nkem Onwudiwe

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards as it returns to celebrate the fifth year of her annual award ceremony.

Recommended articles

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their community, network, or workplace.

This year, Her Network Woman of the Year continues to celebrate outstanding women who have persisted and thrived while making positive impact in their community, networks or workplace, despite the challenges and consequences of the Coronavirus global pandemic, which has changed the dynamics of our daily lives.

The theme for this year's celebration, "Thrive", represents the strength and dedication these women have shown in making a difference over the last year, while the globe attempts to find a balance in the middle of all the chaos.

The founder, Nkem Onwudiwe, speaking on the theme for this year, said, "The last year and counting has shaken us to our core and challenged us to dig deeper and find meaning in and through our chosen field of work.

"The theme for this year 'Thrive' is a reminder to me and every woman that my platform inspires, to continue to thrive regardless of the social or economic situation and regardless of the virus which keeps mutating and disrupting life as we know it."

The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony & Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The nominees, selected from a large pool of outstanding women, represent various sectors and industries like journalism, health care, education, community service, and more.

The nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2021 are:

Start-Up

  1. Ifedayo Agoro
  2. Ibironke Yekini
  3. Bukky Asehinde
  4. Mariam Lawani

Entertainment

  1. Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori
  2. Osas Ighodaro
  3. Roseline Afije (Liquorose)
  4. Simi

Education

  1. Motunrayo Fatoke
  2. Funmi Ilori
  3. Adenike Akinsemolu 

Health care

  1. Tito Ovia
  2. Vivian Nwakah
  3. Toyin Ajayi
  4. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo 

Advocacy

  1. Roseline Adewuyi
  2. Ruqoyah Ogunbiyi
  3. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi 
  4. Rinu Oduala

Future

  1. Oluwadamilola Akintewe
  2. Karimot Odebode
  3. Peace Ayo
  4. Blessing Akpan

Community Service

  1. Timileyin Edwin
  2. Chisom Ogbummuo
  3. Dr Cassandra Akinde

Entrepreneurship

  1. Jumoke Dada
  2. Ada Osakwe
  3. Sandra Aguebor
  4. Damilola Muyiwa Olokesusi

Tech

  1. Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti
  2. Eloho Omame
  3. Solape Akinpelu
  4. Inemesit Dike MCIArb 

Journalism

  1. Sandra Ezekwesili
  2. Bilkisu Labaran
  3. Adeola Fayehun
  4. Kikelomo Atanda-Owo

#FeaturebyHerNetwork

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

2023 elections: Get your PVCs now NANS tells students

2023 elections: Get your PVCs now NANS tells students

Unvaccinated Civil servants locked out of office as FG's deadline elapses

Unvaccinated Civil servants locked out of office as FG's deadline elapses

Police debunks Gani Adams’ claim of bandits relocation to kwara

Police debunks Gani Adams’ claim of bandits relocation to kwara

20 feared dead as boat carrying 50 people capsized in Kano

20 feared dead as boat carrying 50 people capsized in Kano

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Trending

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport