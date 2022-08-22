Helpless Kaduna farmers agree to pay multi-million naira levies to bandits

The deal: According to the Chairman Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, the farmers agreed to pay the multi-million naira levies imposed on them by the bandits after series of negotiations.

In a statement obtained by Daily Trust, Kasai alleged that the farmers resorted to negotiating with the bandits because they were helpless.

Bandits wreaking havoc: He said the presence of the bandits has crippled farming activities in the area as about 70 percent of farmlands have been inaccessible by farmers in the last three years.

Kasai's word: “In many Communities, farmers paid millions of Naira before they were allowed to access their farmlands.”

“Some of the agreements reached at the negotiations on the side of the farmers include allowing the farmers to access their farmlands without kidnapping or any form of intimidation by the bandits while the bandits should be allowed to be coming to towns and villages where the peace deals were entered for healthcare, buying and selling as well as any other normal business,” he said.

Negotiation paid off: Speaking on the success of the negotiation, he said farmers in communities such as Katakaki, Ganda, Mashigi, Ginsa, Biskin, Layin Mai-Gwari, Kwasa-Kwasa and many others can now access their farmlands having been previously chased away by the bandits.

The union chairman also revealed that many of the bandits now own farms in those communities, adding that the notorious warlord, Dogo Kachalla Gide, has farms in Mashigi area.

Kasai, however, said while the bandits had suspended kidnappings and attacks in some communities, they have continued to snatch motorcycles and other valuables from farmers.