Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from Sokoto

It was further reported that the crash occurred on Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Gandi town, Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

  • Published:
(The Nation)

A helicopter has reportedly crashed 50km away from the capital of Sokoto state, The Nation newspaper reports.

It was reported that the crashed helicopter is suspected to be for surveillance operations by the Nigerian Army.

It was further reported that the crash occurred on Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Gandi town, Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

There is no official confirmation of the number of those on board, take off point and destination of the helicopter.

ALSO READ: NAF disagree with AI’s report on Numan killings

NAF Helicopter crashes during a mission against Boko Haram

An Mi-17 helicopter used by the Nigerian Air Force in combating members of the Boko Haram sect has crashed during a mission.

The NAF confirmed the crash of the helicopter, which currently being used in the fight against insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria, in a statement by Olatokunbo Adesanya, director of public relations and information.

Adesanya confirmed the incident saying the Mi-17 Helicopter suffered a mishap while undertaking a task on Monday, January 8, 2017.

