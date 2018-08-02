Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from Sokoto

news

A helicopter has reportedly crashed 50km away from the capital of Sokoto state, The Nation newspaper reports.

It was reported that the crashed helicopter is suspected to be for surveillance operations by the Nigerian Army.

It was further reported that the crash occurred on Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Gandi town, Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

There is no official confirmation of the number of those on board, take off point and destination of the helicopter.

