A helicopter has crashed in the Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State on Friday, August 28, 2020.

The helicopter crashed into a building at 16A, Salvation, Opebi Road around 12 pm, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Emergency responders have already arrived at the scene crowded by residents of the area in videos seen on social media.

Unconfirmed eyewitness reports have said two people are dead.

Details later.