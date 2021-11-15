RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Lagos – NEMA

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says a flash flood caused by downpour on Sunday damaged several houses and vehicles in some parts of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

A flooded canal in Ekoro axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday. [NAN]
NEMA also advised residents and motorists in the area to exercise utmost caution as some electric poles fell due to the downpour.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, gave the advice in a statement he issued in Lagos.

He said the downpour affected Oko Oba, Ekoro, Akowonjo, Egbeda and Ekoro axis.

Farinloye said: “Rainfall that started around 1.20 p.m has led to flash flooding which affected many buildings and disrupted normal activities in many communities.

“The water overflowing from the canal entered into residential houses. Several houses were affected and the enumeration cannot be done today.”

Farinloye also disclosed that Ikeja Electric Plc has been contacted to isolate the areas where electricity poles fell down to prevent electrocution.

“Motorists are advised to exercise utmost cautions as the traffic gridlock is terrible due to every motorist trying to access the junction at the same.

“Upon assessment about 25 vehicles were found to have their engines affected with floodwaters and the owners have been advised to avoid driving the vehicles.

“As at now, there is no report of loss of life,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMet) had on Aug. 25 warned of flash floods in 34 states, including Lagos.

