Heavy downpour claims 31-year old motorcyclist in Abuja – FEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sabo commiserated with the family of the deceased and called on residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of a disaster or emergency.

Recovered body of the deceased by FEMA Search and Rescue Team on Saturday [NAN]
The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the deceased defied warnings, drove into a pool of water and drowned.

The statement, signed by FEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, said that the deceased defied warnings from the local divers stationed in the area by FEMA.

It added that the deceased also navigated through the barricade placed by the agency to stop residents from going through the flooding water.

The statement added that the Search and Rescue Team of FEMA, led by Florence Wenegieme, the Director, Forecasting Response and Mitigation, recovered the body of the deceased on Saturday.

It further said that the body was deposited at the Asokoro District Hospital where a doctor confirmed him dead.

“The family of the deceased, who hailed from Zango Kataf, Kaduna State, has since taken his body away for burial,” the statement added.

Reacting to the development, the acting Director-General of FEMA, Mohammed Sabo, appealed to residents to always heed the warnings issued by the agency.

Sani said that the FEMA always places a barricade at Dogon Gada during heavy downpours.

He urged residents not to drive into a pool of water but should wait for it to recede or seek an alternative route.

News Agency Of Nigeria
