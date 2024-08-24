Heartland FC coach Obi dead, players injured in Imo auto crash

The club’s Media Officer, Tunde Liadi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Liadi stated that the accident occurred at Okwelle in Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo at about 4 pm on Friday.

He explained that the accident happened when their Coaster bus collided with a stationary truck while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

He added that there were at least 20 members of the team on the bus and that some players sustained various degrees of injuries.

He further stated that the team were on their way for the TICO/SELECT Ifeanyi Ekwueme Preseason Tournament taking place in Abakaliki, Ebonyi when the accident happened.

According to Liadi, the driver tried his best to avert the accident but the impact of the collision caused a sudden shock to the coach.

He further stated that he was unconscious, with a slight injury on his right leg, when he was taken out of the badly damaged bus.

He added that Obi and other injured players were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment.

He regretted that the highly respected coach later passed on, while the medical team were making frantic efforts to resuscitate him.

“The heartbreaking day saw the Heartland FC team departing the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri for the pre-season tournament with enthusiasm at around 3:30 pm in three vehicles.

“At about some minutes past 4 pm, one of the vehicles rammed into a carelessly parked truck, while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

“Words alone cannot fully capture how the news of his death has thrown everyone at the club into deep mourning because of how precious he was to the club.

“His name would continue to remain etched in the history of the club, following the club’s unbeaten run in the Nigeria National League throughout the 2022-23 season, a feat that culminated in the club winning the League Super 8 in Asaba, Delta State,“ Liadi added.

He, however, said that while the club appreciates the concerns from football enthusiasts over the unfortunate incident, it would prefer that its privacy and that of the bereaved family be respected during the period of grief.