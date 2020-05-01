The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that Nigeria has conducted 15, 759 COVID-19 tests, thus far.

Abayomi, through his Twitter account on Friday, said 45 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos as at April 30, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 997.

“However, one additional #COVID-19 related death has been recorded bringing total number of #COVID-19 related deaths to 21,” he said.

Abayomi urged the residents to always use facemasks in public, saying it was a collective responsibility of Lagos residents to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The commissioner added that together, COVID-19 could be defeated in the state.

Abayomi acknowledged the heroic contributions and dedication of health workers and members of staff of the ministry on the occasion of May Day celebration.

“The diligence and dedication of every member of our team has made the success recorded so far in the battle against COVID-19 in Lagos State possible,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier on Friday announced the discharge of 26 more patients who tested negative twice consecutively to Coronavirus disease.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement in Lagos, said that the number increased to 225 patients treated and discharged from the isolation centres.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 26 more COVID-19 Lagos patients: 14 males and 12 females including two foreign nationals- a Polish and a Filipino- have been discharged from our Yaba and Onikan Isolation facilities to reunite with the society".