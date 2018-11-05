Pulse.ng logo
Head of Service proceeds on a post-conflict learning visit to Rwanda

Head of Service proceeds on a post-conflict learning visit to Rwanda

  Published:
Winifred Oyo-Ita play Head of Service proceeds on a post-conflict learning visit to Rwanda (TheCable)

Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, on Sunday led a delegation from Abuja to Kigali, Rwanda on a four day post-conflict learning visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the visit was in a bid to rebuild the Public Service in the North-East, which has been devastated by insurgency.

NAN also gathered that the learning visit was to expose State and Federal Government officials in the delegation to the mechanisms applied during the post-conflict era in reconstructing and strengthening of public institutions.

NAN learnt that the delegation from Nigeria would engage Rwandan officials directly and learn about the peace building and social cohesion challenges in post-conflict context in relation to restoring service delivery in the North-East.

NAN recalls that Rwanda was devastated by the genocide in 1994 and had recovered by building a country that was effective in the implementation of development policies.

Members of the delegation included Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, Administrator, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) Mr Dasuki Arabi, Acting Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

Others were members of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) and representatives from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States among others. 

