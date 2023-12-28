He was a vocal advocate for unity, justice for Nigerians - Soludo mourns Akeredolu

Akeredolu, 67, was announced dead on Wednesday. A statement by Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo, quoted the governor as saying that Akeredolu’s death was a personal and collective loss to the people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the deceased colleague had an uncommon commitment to good governance and was a dogged fighter for the rights of his people which earned him immense respect and admiration across the country.

“As a governor, he left behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in Ondo State, improving security, infrastructural development and economic growth.

“Gov Akeredolu’s contributions to the Southern Governors Forum remain invaluable. He was a vocal advocate for unity, equity, and justice for all Nigerians, and always leading the charge with courage and conviction.

“His wise counsel, sound judgment and commitment to the ideals of federalism will be sorely missed in the forum,” he said.

Soludo said he had lost a colleague, a trusted friend, and a confidant in Akeredolu whom he described as a man of integrity, humour, and exceptional intellectual depth. He said he distinguished himself as president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), a legal luminary, a fearless advocate, a passionate patriot, and a dedicated public servant.

According to him, Akeredolu was always willing to offer support, share his wisdom, and stand up for what he believed in.

"The government of Anambra hereby extends its deepest condolences to the Akeredolu family, the Government and people of Ondo State, and the entire Nigerian nation.

