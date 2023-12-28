ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

He was a vocal advocate for unity, justice for Nigerians - Soludo mourns Akeredolu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the deceased colleague had an uncommon commitment to good governance and was a dogged fighter for the rights of his people .

He was a vocal advocate for unity, justice for Nigerians - Soludo mourns Akeredolu [The Nation Newspaper]
He was a vocal advocate for unity, justice for Nigerians - Soludo mourns Akeredolu [The Nation Newspaper]

Recommended articles

Akeredolu, 67, was announced dead on Wednesday. A statement by Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo, quoted the governor as saying that Akeredolu’s death was a personal and collective loss to the people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the deceased colleague had an uncommon commitment to good governance and was a dogged fighter for the rights of his people which earned him immense respect and admiration across the country.

“As a governor, he left behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in Ondo State, improving security, infrastructural development and economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gov Akeredolu’s contributions to the Southern Governors Forum remain invaluable. He was a vocal advocate for unity, equity, and justice for all Nigerians, and always leading the charge with courage and conviction.

“His wise counsel, sound judgment and commitment to the ideals of federalism will be sorely missed in the forum,” he said.

Soludo said he had lost a colleague, a trusted friend, and a confidant in Akeredolu whom he described as a man of integrity, humour, and exceptional intellectual depth. He said he distinguished himself as president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), a legal luminary, a fearless advocate, a passionate patriot, and a dedicated public servant.

According to him, Akeredolu was always willing to offer support, share his wisdom, and stand up for what he believed in.

"The government of Anambra hereby extends its deepest condolences to the Akeredolu family, the Government and people of Ondo State, and the entire Nigerian nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May God grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” Soludo stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad-Bello, dies after prolonged illness

Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad-Bello, dies after prolonged illness

Adeleke credits 2022 election win to BVAS, hails former President Buhari

Adeleke credits 2022 election win to BVAS, hails former President Buhari

Commissioner says Anambra’s 2023 economic performance impressive despite macroeconomic shocks

Commissioner says Anambra’s 2023 economic performance impressive despite macroeconomic shocks

He was a vocal advocate for unity, justice for Nigerians - Soludo mourns Akeredolu

He was a vocal advocate for unity, justice for Nigerians - Soludo mourns Akeredolu

Court halts election in Delta community to avert breach of peace

Court halts election in Delta community to avert breach of peace

Lucky Aiyedatiwa's ascension as Ondo governor divine will – Adeleke

Lucky Aiyedatiwa's ascension as Ondo governor divine will – Adeleke

Governor Bago dismisses report on ban of alcohol in Niger

Governor Bago dismisses report on ban of alcohol in Niger

FG orders humanitarian relief to affected communities of Plateau killings

FG orders humanitarian relief to affected communities of Plateau killings

Plateau Killings: Sultan wonders why bandits are always step ahead of security agencies

Plateau Killings: Sultan wonders why bandits are always step ahead of security agencies

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu departs Lagos for Christmas and New year break [Presidency]

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

The NNPC says the Port-Harcourt refinery will begin operations before the end of 2023. [Premium Times]

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week [Champion Newspapers]

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week