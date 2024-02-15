He was a model of selfless service to humanity - NDLEA mourns Herbert Wigwe

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement in Abuja. Babafemi said the death of Wigwe, co-founder of Access Bank and CEO of Access Holdings, was a colossal loss to the nation.

“Mr Wigwe was an outstanding Nigerian, an icon of the banking profession, and a model of selfless service to humanity, who, in his ways, strove to make the Nigerian narrative better.

“The NDLEA, remembers him, especially for his donation of a parcel of land for the building of the NDLEA barracks in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

“The donation is an invaluable contribution to the ongoing effort to rescue the country from the scourge of illicit drugs.

“We join millions of Nigerians in mourning this rare gem, even as we pray that God gives his family, loved ones, and the nation at large the fortitude to bear the loss," he said.