He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alake added that the deceased was selfless in his service to APC and humanity.

Paul-Omotosho (GuardianNG)
Alake extolled the chairman in a condolence message delivered by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomor, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omotosho, a politician and legal practitioner, died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness at an undisclosed clinic in Ado-Ekiti.

"We have lost a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator, a consummate grassroots politician, and a party man to the core,” he said.

He said that deceased was selfless in his service to APC and humanity, adding that he exhibited courage in all his dealings even in life threatening situations.

“Indeed, when we remember the harrowing suffering of his kidnap, an ordeal he faced with courage and grace.

“And how he put himself to the service of the party to ensure the historic victory of the party in all the elections held under his leadership, we cannot but salute his heroism and commitment to the people’s cause," he stated.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, the governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, the traditional leaders and the people of Imesi-Ile on the loss and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

