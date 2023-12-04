He turned COP28 climate ummit

Atiku, through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, minced no words in expressing his disapproval of the size and nature of the delegation, suggesting that Tinubu displayed a lack of understanding regarding the severity of Nigeria's economic challenges.

In a statement released to the media, Atiku questioned the logic behind transforming a climate change conference into what he termed a "jamboree, all-comers, and 'owambe."

Accusing the delegation of exceeding 1,400 members. He characterised this situation as ridiculous, asserting that it reflects a governance approach lacking awareness and responsibility.

The statement emphasise the pressing economic hardships faced by Nigeria, underlining the imperative for leaders to align their actions with the available resources. Atiku criticised the utilisation of borrowed funds for what he dubbed a "street party" held outside the country, highlighting the stark contrast between the purpose of COP28 — focusing on improving lives, clean air, healthy food, and a secure future — and the alleged extravagant delegation.