He turned COP28 climate ummit

Ima Elijah

Atiku criticised the utilisation of borrowed funds for what he dubbed a "street party" held outside the country.

President Bola Tinubu
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken a swipe at the purportedly bloated delegation led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

Atiku, through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, minced no words in expressing his disapproval of the size and nature of the delegation, suggesting that Tinubu displayed a lack of understanding regarding the severity of Nigeria's economic challenges.

In a statement released to the media, Atiku questioned the logic behind transforming a climate change conference into what he termed a "jamboree, all-comers, and 'owambe."

Accusing the delegation of exceeding 1,400 members. He characterised this situation as ridiculous, asserting that it reflects a governance approach lacking awareness and responsibility.

The statement emphasise the pressing economic hardships faced by Nigeria, underlining the imperative for leaders to align their actions with the available resources. Atiku criticised the utilisation of borrowed funds for what he dubbed a "street party" held outside the country, highlighting the stark contrast between the purpose of COP28 — focusing on improving lives, clean air, healthy food, and a secure future — and the alleged extravagant delegation.

"The economic dire straits that Nigeria is facing demand that its leaders cut their coats according to the cloth available," read the statement, underscoring the necessity for a more prudent and responsible approach to governance and resource utilisation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

