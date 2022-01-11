RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'He lived nobly and died in nobility,' Obasanjo mourns Shonekan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obasanjo says he received the news with shock.

Ernest Shonekan has died at the age of 85 [Guardian]
Ernest Shonekan has died at the age of 85 [Guardian]

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described late elder statesman, Chief Ernest Shonekan, as a role model who would be remembered as a man of sustained strong will to succeed.

Recommended articles

Obasanjo, in a condolence letter addressed to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, the deceased wife, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said he received the news with shock.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)) reports that Shonekan was the Head of the Interim National Government between August 26 and November 17, 1993.

Obasanjo in the letter, recalled how Shonekan in 1994, founded the Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy.

He noted that the body had continued to sustain the legacy of helping to support stakeholders in the execution of policies, programmes, and strategies, in response to any emerging trends in national and global economies.

The former president noted that at the hour of great achievement and undisguised success, Chief Shonekan did not lose the common touch and sense of service to family and his wider community.

"On the political scene, Chief Shonekan, as the Head of the Interim National Government in Nigeria, in 1993, though short-lived for the period of three months, through the palace coup orchestrated by General Sani Abacha, rendered outstanding service to our country, and we will never forget that.

"It is also worthy of note that as Special Envoy on the Implementation of the Abuja Agreement on Zimbabwe in 2001 and Chairman, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in 2008, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great patriotism in the discharge of his duties.

"He was a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

"In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility. He was an achiever.

"Indeed, Chief Shonekan died at a time the country is in dire need of his leadership, wealth of experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.

"While expressing, on behalf of my family and on my own behalf, our sympathies to you and the entire members of your family as well as to the government and the good people of Ogun State, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind," the letter read.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'He lived nobly and died in nobility,' Obasanjo mourns Shonekan

'He lived nobly and died in nobility,' Obasanjo mourns Shonekan

'I'm the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria' - Orji Uzor Kalu

'I'm the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria' - Orji Uzor Kalu

34 monkeypox cases confirmed in 9 states last year - NCDC

34 monkeypox cases confirmed in 9 states last year - NCDC

3,598 cholera deaths in 2021 unacceptable, says FG

3,598 cholera deaths in 2021 unacceptable, says FG

Matawalle restates commitment to end banditry, kidnapping

Matawalle restates commitment to end banditry, kidnapping

Buhari hails UN Deputy Sec-Gen Amina Mohammed on reappointment

Buhari hails UN Deputy Sec-Gen Amina Mohammed on reappointment

Dave Umahi joins race for 2023 presidential election

Dave Umahi joins race for 2023 presidential election

Alleged N7.1bn fraud: Kalu asks court to remove name from charge

Alleged N7.1bn fraud: Kalu asks court to remove name from charge

Jonathan mourns Shonekan, describes him as peacemaker, bridge builder

Jonathan mourns Shonekan, describes him as peacemaker, bridge builder

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

'Deploy Amotekun,' Southwest Governors disturbed by police officer's disrespect of Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a confrontation with a police team in Magodo Phase 2 [LASG]

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheCable)