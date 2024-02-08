ADVERTISEMENT
He inherited Buhari's failures - Northern groups declare support for Tinubu’s govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged Nigerians to show patriotism by cooperating with the present administration in its bid to find solutions to the country’s problems such as inflation, corruption, and insecurity.

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

The Chairman of the coalition, Prof. Shehu Ma’aji, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Ma’aji commended patriotic Nigerians for supporting the administration in its bid to provide solutions to the nation’s problems.

“This is in spite of the incitement by some unscrupulous politicians who are bent on inciting the masses against the government.”

He insisted that the administration of President Tinubu inherited a lot of problems from the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari which were being addressed.

Arising from our emergency meeting held in Abuja to review the State of the Nation, we members of pro-democracy groups from the 19 Northern States and the FCT make the following observations and resolutions.

“To commend patriotic Northerners and indeed all Nigerians who are cooperating and supporting this government in its bid to provide solutions to the nation’s problems.

“In spite of the incitement by some unscrupulous politicians who are bent on inciting the masses against the government.

“That the world economy is currently not in the best of shape due to the Russian-- Ukrainian and the Israeli-Palestinian wars, etc,” he said.

Ma’aji added: “We observed that the Nigerian economy is not exempted from this global economic problem.

“The current administration of President Bola Tinubu inherited a lot of problems from the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari which it is currently trying to address.

“That the solutions to the problems cannot be instantly solved but in a gradual pattern.”

He urged Nigerians to show patriotism by cooperating with the present administration in its bid to find solutions to the country’s problems such as inflation, corruption, insecurity – banditry and kidnapping.

Ma’aji said that disgruntled politicians and other unpatriotic elements had perfected plans to mobilise bogus Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to stage phantom protests across the country to smear the image of this administration”.

“We call on them to “stop their evil machinations.

“That those disgruntled politicians who are using some clerics through misinformation to issue statements condemning this administration without any good reason should desist forthwith in the interest of our beloved nation.

“We are not averse to any form of legitimate protest to show grievances to the government’s policy or programme, provided it is done in good faith and under the laws of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“We frown at the idea of sponsoring people to stage fake protests for the financiers to score cheap political mileage by discrediting the current administration,” he said.

Ma’aji added: “We call on all northerners and indeed all Nigerians to continue to support the current administration in its bid to bring prosperity to our nation.

“That we northerners are not against Mr President and this administration. We will continue to support and pray for this administration to succeed.

“That the current administration is just eight months into office. It needs more time to deal with the problems it inherited.

“So, we the well-meaning Northerners are praying and collaborating with the current administration for it to succeed in positively turning around the fortunes of the country.”

“That we have only one country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thus, we should all rally around this administration and work together with our brothers and sisters from the South to address our challenges”.

