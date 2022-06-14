RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘He hates Muslims’ — MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

MURIC Wike had made some extremist remarks in the past.

MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate. (Pulse)
MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate. (Pulse)

Lagos-based Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to avoid picking Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as his running mate.

Recommended articles

The group in a statement signed by its Director-General, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, said Wike is one of the “bigoted Christian governors who had been blacklisted by Nigerian Muslims.”

Akintola said Wike might create an unconducive environment for Muslims in Nigeria if he becomes a vice president of the country.

He said Wike had made some extremist remarks in the past, adding that the governor should not be allowed to hold any position at the federal level.

The statement reads in part: “Wike is an open enemy of Islam, a Muslim-hater primus inter pareil and an unrepentant mosque destroyer.

“The extremist remarks of Wike are still on record. He declared Rivers State a Christian State contrary to the constitution.

“Wike should not be allowed to hold any post at the federal level.

“Wike hates the sight of mosques and is ready to use his office as the number two citizen of the country to destroy all mosques in Nigeria.

“The Rivers State Governor is intolerant, unpredictable and violence-inclined and does not have the trust of Muslims in Nigeria and will definitely be a bad market for Atiku.

“We, therefore, advise Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to avoid Wike by all means.”

Atiku, who emerged as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party last month may soon announce his running mate for the 2023 election.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Owo terror attack victims for mass burial on Friday

Owo terror attack victims for mass burial on Friday

‘He hates Muslims’ — MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate

‘He hates Muslims’ — MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate

INEC promises to conduct good governorship election in Ekiti

INEC promises to conduct good governorship election in Ekiti

National Assembly workers suspend strike

National Assembly workers suspend strike

100m Nigerians are unemployed – Obi

100m Nigerians are unemployed – Obi

Boko Haram abducts 2 women in Konduga LG, says Borno CP

Boko Haram abducts 2 women in Konduga LG, says Borno CP

Kaduna inaugurates 81 officials for 2022 hajj exercise

Kaduna inaugurates 81 officials for 2022 hajj exercise

APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian

APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian

Ebonyi votes are for APC not Labour or any other party — Umahi

Ebonyi votes are for APC not Labour or any other party — Umahi

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter

Ordinary President suspends crowdfunding as ASUU rejects N50m donation

Ordinary President.