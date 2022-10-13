RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay arrears of hazard allowances owed its members.

Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG.
Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG.

Read Also

The association resolved that it could no longer guarantee continued services if its members were not paid all the arrears owed them within one week to avoid industrial crisis in the health sector.

They said despite writing severally to the Federal Government, the payment has been delayed, adding that government selectively paid four and five months in tranches to doctors while sidelining other health workers.

On the COVID-19 Special Inducement Allowance, the association urged the Federal Government to pay the balance of 40 per cent being two months owed its members.

“We demand the payment of 40 per cent balance of remaining two months to our members who were erroneously paid 10 per cent.

“Also, the association notes with dismay the rate at which health workers especially professionals are migrating out of the country for greener pasture.

“This is due to the poor condition surrounding our health facilities, no consumables for health workers to work with and a poor welfare packages,” they said.

The association used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, implement the Sept. 30, 2017 agreement on adjusting the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, (CONHESS).

It also urged government at all levels to make remittances of deducted but unremitted funds to the unions and cooperatives without further delay and remit third party deductions forthwith.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu PDP guber candidate promises to raise GDP to $30b

Enugu PDP guber candidate promises to raise GDP to $30b

ASR builds 3,000 seater Unilorin amphitheater

ASR builds 3,000 seater Unilorin amphitheater

Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG

Hazard Allowance: Health-workers issue 7 days ultimatum to FG

Police kill 2 notorious bandits , rescue 1 kidnap victim in Kaduna

Police kill 2 notorious bandits , rescue 1 kidnap victim in Kaduna

Bamise: Lagos PDP Governorship candidate pays accumulated mortuary bill

Bamise: Lagos PDP Governorship candidate pays accumulated mortuary bill

PDP crisis: I've no problem with Atiku but Ayu must resign - Wike

PDP crisis: I've no problem with Atiku but Ayu must resign - Wike

BREAKING: Appeal Court frees Nnamdi Kanu, challenges lower court's jurisdiction

BREAKING: Appeal Court frees Nnamdi Kanu, challenges lower court's jurisdiction

Strike: ASUU executive council to make decision during all-night meeting

Strike: ASUU executive council to make decision during all-night meeting

Floods kill over 500 Nigerians 7 years after lawmakers advised FG on Dasin Hausa dam

Floods kill over 500 Nigerians 7 years after lawmakers advised FG on Dasin Hausa dam

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

Here's what we imagined Buhari thought [Twitter]

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts