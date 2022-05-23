RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hausa community promises to comply with Lagos Okada ban

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The Arewa community directed its members to abide by the commercial motorcycles ban.

Hausa community promises to comply with Lagos Okada ban
Hausa community promises to comply with Lagos Okada ban

The Lagos State Arewa Community (LASACOMM) on Sunday, May 22 2022, directed its members to comply strictly with Lagos State’s recent ban on commercial motorcyclists (Okada) within the state and its environs through a communique it issued.

Recommended articles

In the communique signed by the association’s Secretary General, Musa Saleh, it stated LASACOMM’s commitment to Lagos State’s laws whilst promising to aid the state government’s efforts in enforcing the ban and ridding it of the security threats that necessitated the commercial motorcycles ban.

The communique read in part, “We are law abiding and we will always continue to intimate all our members to continue to be law abiding and operate only within the ambits of the law.

“We support all measures taken by the Lagos State Government in its efforts towards protecting the lives and property of all residents.

“We condemn in totality the activities of all criminal elements, who are mostly foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and other neighbouring countries, who have infiltrated the ranks of those genuine riders and thereby perpetrating all forms of crime in Lagos State and constitute serious threats to the lives and property of residents.

“We are calling on the Security Agencies to identify and arrest all those criminal elements masquerading as Okada riders.”

“We are also tasking the Nigeria Immigration Service to step up its actions along the border lines in checking the influx of those foreign elements coming into the country without genuine intention.”

The statement further enjoined its members to abide by the state’s laws while staying away from the stipulated areas as stated by the state authorities.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP primaries: INEC accused of swapping delegates list in Ogun State

PDP primaries: INEC accused of swapping delegates list in Ogun State

Rep Ogbeide-Ihama picks PDP ticket for Edo South at Senate

Rep Ogbeide-Ihama picks PDP ticket for Edo South at Senate

Buhari commiserates with Kano people over gas explosion

Buhari commiserates with Kano people over gas explosion

Africa loses 300,000 women, children due to smoke from firewood — Adesina

Africa loses 300,000 women, children due to smoke from firewood — Adesina

ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations

ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations

PDP Primaries: Fayose’s son, aide, others win tickets in Ekiti

PDP Primaries: Fayose’s son, aide, others win tickets in Ekiti

Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity, says Biden

Putin wants to eliminate Ukraine’s identity, says Biden

Still on Osun governorship election [Pulse contributor's opinion]

Still on Osun governorship election [Pulse contributor's opinion]

Hausa community promises to comply with Lagos Okada ban

Hausa community promises to comply with Lagos Okada ban

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka