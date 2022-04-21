Has pardoning Dariye, Nyame set a bad precedent?

The former governors of Plateau and Taraba States were exonerated on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after serving four years of 12 and 10-year sentences respectively, provoking an outpouring of disapproval of the government for that line of action.

Nyame’s conviction was an upshot of embezzling N1.6 billion while Dariye was imprisoned for stealing N1.16 billion.

Surely, these two were going to serve complete sentences for stealing public funds. Surely there was to be no easy way out for these disgraced officials whose punishment was par for the course in 2018.

Or so we thought.

Last Thursday, however, the Council of State approving a proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to grant them a state pardon was analogous to a slap in the face.

A pardon is ideally meant to be exercised in extraordinary circumstances — where the legal system fails to deliver a morally or politically acceptable result, a wrongful conviction has transpired or the punishment is deemed excessive etc. — however, it has largely become a personal prerogative of the President in practice of late. Thus, eyebrows are often raised about the motive for granting criminals the route to walk free again.

The aforementioned claim has been stressed by the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), who censured the seemingly ill-advised decision on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

“By the federal government's decision, the anti-corruption fight of this administration has crumbled and corruption has been endorsed as being part of the governing process,” the statement released on its behalf by Sheikh Abu Sheriff stated.

“It would amount to injustice to keep in our Correctional Centres all those who have been jailed for corruption and serving various jail terms but who are not former governors.

“The fact that these citizens are not elites and political heavy-weights does not mean that they should be kept in prisons all over the country.

“By this singular action of the Buhari administration, corruption has been legalised and a bad precedent that would encourage corruption has been set. No wonder that bad governance pervades all the 36 states in Nigeria except Borno State where Professor Umara Zulum remains tall as the ‘Best Governor’ for his outstanding performance.”

Scathing remarks, perhaps, but one the government undoubtedly had coming after last week’s decision to exonerate the two erstwhile governors.

There is a sense that this latest intervention not only sets a bad precedent that convicted criminals will be let off the hook rather easily but also demotivate the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) whose efforts to tackle corruption across the board has been weakened by this latest act.

Unsurprisingly, Femi Falana has waded in on Nyame and Dariye’s pardon, censuring the government and somewhat sarcastically calling for the release of every thief in prison in a strongly-worded reaction on Friday, April 15, 2022, while speaking at an event organised to celebrate the one-year remembrance of the late Yinka Odumakin in Lagos.

“They are pardoning themselves right now. The same man who said he came to fight corruption has been granting pardons to people who were convicted of stealing billions of naira,” the Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated. “My reaction is that all thieves and other criminals in our prisons should be released.

“Under section 17 of their constitution, it says there shall be equal rights for all citizens and section 42 says there shall be no discrimination based on class, gender, whatever, so you cannot take out two people and leave the rest there. In particular, the government has been prohibited from conferring advantages on any group of citizens to the exclusion of others in the same category.

“If the government doesn’t release others, I am going to suggest to lawyers whose clients are likely to be left in prison to go to court and challenge the discriminatory treatment meted out to them as what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

“If you want to pardon your friends, you must also extend the presidential pardon to all thieves because if the big thieves are being asked to walk away, we must also extend it to others including the petty thieves jailed for stealing spaghetti and noodles to feed themselves.”