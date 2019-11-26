As part of the Federal Government’s commitment to end open defecation in the country by 2025, the Ministry of Water Resources in commemoration of the World Toilet Day on the 19th of November has launched the Clean Nigeria initiative in partnership with Harpic, Nigeria’s No. 1 toilet cleaning brand.

This initiative seeks to spread awareness of the risks of open defecation and promote access to clean toilets.

Speaking on the initiative, the Minister for Water Resources added that open defecation currently accounts for 90% of over 100,000 child deaths caused by diarrhoea yearly.

The Clean Nigeria: Use The Toilet campaign will continue till the set year of 2025 and is aimed at spreading awareness and educating consumers on the importance of good toilet hygiene. The campaign intends to facilitate the behavioural change necessary to tackle the menace of open defecation and prevent associated diseases.

