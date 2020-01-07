Chief Muyiwa Olumilua, the state Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, gave the caution while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Olumilua said that the warning had become imperative, considering the frequency of fire incidents in the state and other parts of the country in recent times.

He expressed the regret that the incidents of fire outbreaks had wreaked havoc in some parts of the state in the last one week.

Olumilua advised people to be extra careful in the handling of anything that could ignite fire in their homes, offices and shops.

He urged them not to keep petrol and other inflammable substances in their homes, stressing that the heat and the dry weather would enhance their easy combustion.

The commissioner also appealed to smokers to ensure that their cigarette butts were put out completely after smoking.

Olumilua further advised the youth, who were fond of burning bushes under the guise of hunting games to stop the practice, as many buildings had been razed in the process in the past.