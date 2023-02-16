ADVERTISEMENT
Halima Mohammed sworn in as Gombe's first female Chief Judge

News Agency Of Nigeria

Her appointment followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Chief Justice, Halima Mohammed (left), with Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya (right) [Swift Reporters]
At the swearing-in ceremony in Gombe, Yahaya described the moment as "joyful and historic" seeing a woman leader taking the oath of office as the new head of the judicial arm of government in the state.

The governor said her appointment followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and ratified by members of the Gombe State House of Assembly as required by the constitution.

Yahaya described Mohammed as, "A woman of redoubtable legal expertise, outstanding experience, strong character and remarkable integrity, who will continue to serve as source of inspiration to our daughters.

"As an experienced jurist, I have no doubt that she has what it takes to impact positively on the administration of justice in Gombe State.

"It is our belief that she will discharge her duties in this new role with utmost commitment and integrity, as she has always done for the benefit of our dear state."

Yahaya charged the new chief judge to provide the right kind of leadership for the judiciary as well as ensure the proper administration of justice in the state.

On her part, the 59-year-old Mohammed, while speaking to journalists after the event appreciated God for the opportunity to witness such a day.

The new chief judge, who broke down in tears during the oath-taking, said, with her kind of background, it would be emotional for anyone who attains the position of the chief judge.

She pledged to reform the judiciary in the state, ensure computerisation of the system, and address challenges affecting personnel's welfare.

On her advice to girls across the state, Mohammed said, "I was not born with a silver spoon having attended Local Education Authority (LEA) school and from there to Queen's School, Ilorin.

"So, no matter your position or location, if you put up an effort, it will be seen by the world and you will move forward."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed was born on May 3, 1963 in Tula, Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State and attended LEA primary school in Billiri LGA of the state.

She attended Queen Elizabeth School in Ilorin, Kwara, for her secondary education, obtained her first degree in Bachelor of Laws from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Jos in Plateau.

