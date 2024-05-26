ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman urged the family of the deceased to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith, observing that no soul would live beyond its designated time.

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days
Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, Alhaji Muhammad Suleman, from Argungu Local Government Area, died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, Executive Chairman, Kebbi Pilgrims Welfare Board, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Mecca on Sunday.

He said: “The deceased died on Sunday after a brief illness and his funeral prayer took place at the Al-Masjid Al-Haram (Ka’aba).

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was buried according to Islamic rites on the same day.

“On behalf of the Kebbi Government, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, Kebbi pilgrims and the entire people of the state.

“We pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul as well as the souls of departed Muslims, Jannatul Firdaus.”

The chairman urged the family of the deceased to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith, observing that no soul would live beyond its designated time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers

Tinubu inaugurates 27km road in Bayelsa, pledges commitment to Niger Delta

Tinubu inaugurates 27km road in Bayelsa, pledges commitment to Niger Delta

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

3 arrested for trying to smuggle hard drugs into police cell for a suspect

3 arrested for trying to smuggle hard drugs into police cell for a suspect

Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death