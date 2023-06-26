ADVERTISEMENT
6 pilgrims die, 30 face mental health challenges - Medical report on Hajj 2023

Ima Elijah

Six out of 95,000 Nigerian Hajj Pilgrims Pass Away, Medical Team Reports

2023 Hajj [Royal News]

Of the deceased pilgrims, two were from Osun State, and one each hailed from Kaduna and Plateau. The causes of death were cited as cardiac arrest and undisclosed illnesses, respectively.

In addition to the fatalities, Dr Galadima highlighted that his medical team attended to 30 pilgrims facing mental health challenges. However, he assured that these patients are now in a stable condition and will be able to participate in the hajj pilgrimage.

Furthermore, the medical team reported that seven pregnancies were recorded among the Nigerian pilgrims. The states represented in these cases were Sokoto, Adamawa, Kwara, Yobe, Plateau, and Katsina. Regrettably, two miscarriages occurred during the pilgrimage, adding to the challenges faced by the Nigerian contingent. Additionally, a diabetic pilgrim required a leg amputation due to complications arising from the condition.

Dr Galadima shared that his team provided consultations to a total of 15,860 Nigerian pilgrims, and approximately 100 individuals were referred to Saudi hospitals for further medical attention.

Earlier, Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), confirmed that all 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims had been successfully airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the hajj exercise.

As the pilgrimage continues, Nigerian authorities and medical personnel are working diligently to ensure the well-being and safety of the remaining pilgrims, providing them with the necessary support and care throughout this sacred journey.

