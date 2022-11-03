RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has begun the refund of excess money paid by 1, 046 pilgrims who performed the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia from the state.

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund
Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, Executive Secretary of the agency said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

He explained that each of the 1, 046 pilgrims will be refunded N115, 692.11.

The executive secretary further said that other pilgrims totalling 1,443, who performed the Hajj from the state, will be refunded through Jaiz Bank.

Arrigasiyyu said the refund began on Monday with pilgrims from Zaria, Sabon Gari, Soba and Lere Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He added that pilgrims from Ikara, Kubau, Makarfi and Kudan LGAs were paid on Tuesday, followed by those in Igabi, Giwa, Kaduna North and Kaduna South.

Arrigasiyyu said other pilgrims from Chikun, Kajuru, Jema’a, Kachia, Jaba, Kaura, Kagarko, Sanga, and Zangon Kataf will receive their refunds between Wednesday and Thursday.

The executive secretary said a total of N147 million will be refunded to the 1, 046 pilgrims by the agency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert