Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

He explained that each of the 1, 046 pilgrims will be refunded N115, 692.11.

The executive secretary further said that other pilgrims totalling 1,443, who performed the Hajj from the state, will be refunded through Jaiz Bank.

Arrigasiyyu said the refund began on Monday with pilgrims from Zaria, Sabon Gari, Soba and Lere Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He added that pilgrims from Ikara, Kubau, Makarfi and Kudan LGAs were paid on Tuesday, followed by those in Igabi, Giwa, Kaduna North and Kaduna South.

Arrigasiyyu said other pilgrims from Chikun, Kajuru, Jema’a, Kachia, Jaba, Kaura, Kagarko, Sanga, and Zangon Kataf will receive their refunds between Wednesday and Thursday.