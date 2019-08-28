The centred on Wednesday, disclosed that Flynas flight, XY7472, had departed Jeddah to Lagos with 424 returnees, including Osun, 358, Oyo, 50, Lagos, 11, Edo 2, Cross River 2, Anambra 1 and 1 official.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1. 8 million pligrims from all over the world, including 65,000 pilgrims from Nigeria,performed the 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

”Out of the 424 pilgrims, 11 are pilgrims from Lagos state while 2 from Edo, another 2 from Cross River state while Anambra had 1 pilgrim and 1 official of NAHCON,” the commission said.

Meanwhile, the commission has expressed sadness over the death of a senior nursing personnel attached to its 2019 National medical team, Aminu Rufa’i.

NAHCON’s Head, Public Affairs, Hajia Fatima Usara, said the deceased, who hailed from Zaria Local Oovernment Area of Kaduna state, died in his sleep in Makkah.

“Nurse Aminu, was apparently healthy at the time he went to bed.“His remains have been buried according to Islamic rites,” she said.

Usara said that the Acting Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, had prayed almighty Allah to grant mercies on the soul of the deceased and give his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.