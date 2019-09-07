This was contained on the site of NAHCON’s Command and Control Centre in Makkah and monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The latest returnees were 554 pilgrims from Borno state, 404 from Kebbi state and 390 from Kaduna state, including 9 NAHCON officials.

Borno state pilgrims came aboard MaxAir NGL 2100, Kebbi State pilgrims came through Flynas airline XY7390 while Kaduna Pilgrims came aboard Flynas airline XY7388.

NAN reports that the latest figure brought the total number of pilgrims that have returned to 38,278 in 79 flights.

About 1.8 million pilgrims around the world, including 65,000 Nigerians, performed the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia.