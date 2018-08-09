Hajj 2018: Niger transports 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia — Official

news

The Niger Pilgrims Welfare Board said on Thursday in Minna that no fewer than 2,500 pilgrims had been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2018 hajj.

Alhaji Ali Kafinta, Chairman, Publicity Committee on 2018 Hajj, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, said that the pilgrims were transported to Saudi Arabia by Max Air in four separate plights.

According to him, all the pilgrims are now in Madina, performing religious visitation in preparation for the actual Hajj rights.

He commended the State Government for ensuring successful journey of the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

He, however, called on the pilgrims to pray for peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria while in the holy land.