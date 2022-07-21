RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hajj: 1st batch of 541 Kwara pilgrims return home

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The first batch of 541 pilgrims from Kwara, who performed the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, returned home on Thursday.

Hajj 2022, la Mecque réduit ses quotas
Hajj 2022, la Mecque réduit ses quotas

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Max Aircraft 5N-ADM, which transported the pilgrims, taxied down at the llorin International Airport at about 8 a.m., on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The Pilgrims praised Allah as they alighted from the aircraft to meet their families and loved ones who had spent a night at the airport, waiting for their arrival.

Some of the pilgrims who spoke with NAN thanked the Almighty Allah for His mercy throughout the spiritual exercise in the Holy Land.

A Pilgrim, Alhaji Tunde Kanike, who thanked Allah for the 2022 Hajj, commended the state government for its effort in ensuring the success of the Holy Pilgrimage.

Kanike enjoined the state Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board to strive hard to improve on the welfare of pilgrims by providing them with local food in Saudi Arabia.

Alhaja Kuburat Abimbola-Lawal, another pilgrim, supported the claim and appreciated Allah for the successful Holy Pilgrimage.

A total of 1, 409 pilgrims, including officials, performed the 2022 Hajj through the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board from Kwara.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hajj: 1st batch of 541 Kwara pilgrims return home

Hajj: 1st batch of 541 Kwara pilgrims return home

Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja

Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja

Ondo state loses over N400 million to civil servants on double salaries

Ondo state loses over N400 million to civil servants on double salaries

Over 1.7m candidates sat for 2022 UTME only 378,639 scored above 200

Over 1.7m candidates sat for 2022 UTME only 378,639 scored above 200

National grid collapse: Atiku proposes final solution

National grid collapse: Atiku proposes final solution

Nigerian student studying in Morocco named in the top 50 shortlist for $100,000 Chegg Global Student Prize 2022

Nigerian student studying in Morocco named in the top 50 shortlist for $100,000 Chegg Global Student Prize 2022

Personality or Party, what won Osun Election for PDP? [Editor’s Comment]

Personality or Party, what won Osun Election for PDP? [Editor’s Comment]

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Police rescue APC chairman in Edo

Police rescue APC chairman in Edo

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu