Hajj: 1st batch of 541 Kwara pilgrims return home

The Pilgrims praised Allah as they alighted from the aircraft to meet their families and loved ones who had spent a night at the airport, waiting for their arrival.

Some of the pilgrims who spoke with NAN thanked the Almighty Allah for His mercy throughout the spiritual exercise in the Holy Land.

A Pilgrim, Alhaji Tunde Kanike, who thanked Allah for the 2022 Hajj, commended the state government for its effort in ensuring the success of the Holy Pilgrimage.

Kanike enjoined the state Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board to strive hard to improve on the welfare of pilgrims by providing them with local food in Saudi Arabia.

Alhaja Kuburat Abimbola-Lawal, another pilgrim, supported the claim and appreciated Allah for the successful Holy Pilgrimage.