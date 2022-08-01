Hajj: 1,584 Kaduna pilgrims return home

Anchau said that the pilgrims were transported in batches adding that the latest batch arrived at the Kaduna International Airport at about 1:52p.m., on Sunday.

According to him, the remaining of the pilgrims are 924 in Saudi Arabia and they are expected to be transported back home in the next two flights.

He said however, that two of the state’s pilgrims died while performing the Holy Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

“We lost two pilgrims -one Asiya Aminu from Zaria Local Government Area (LGA) who died during Arafat and one Maryam Ahmad from Igabi LGA who died after Arafat,” he said.

He said that the pilgrims who returned home were from Igabi, Zaria, Ikara, Giwa, Soba, Lere, Kagarko, Kaduna North, Kudan, Kaura, Zangon Kataf and Sanga LGA.