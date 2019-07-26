Hafsat Abiola, the president of Women in Africa (WIA), is one of the Freedom Award recipients of the United States-based National Civil Rights Museum.

The award pays tribute to outstanding individuals for their significant contributions to civil and human rights.

In an announcement made on Thursday, July 25, 2019, the museum praised Hafsat's WIA for its dedication to the economic development and support of leading and high potential African women.

"WIA supports, accompanies and contributes to the promotion of a new generation of African women to the service of an inclusive and innovative Africa," the museum noted.

Hafsat is the daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election that was annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

MKO was imprisoned by the succeeding military government headed by General Sani Abacha, and he died in 1998 just moments before regaining his freedom.

Hafsat's mother, Kudirat Abiola, was also murdered in 1996 by Abacha's government following her relentless pursuit of her husband's freedom.

Hafsat's work was described by the National Civil Rights Museum as a tribute to her parents who led the democracy movement that brought an end to military rule.

"Through her non-profit, the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND), she has worked to promote exemplary women leaders and build pathways to public service for them," the museum said.

American music star, John Legend, is also a recipient of the award for using his influence and resources to promote social justice and equality.

Another American, Gloria Steinem, a political activist, is the other award recipient for her work on issues of equality.

The awards will be presented at The Orpheum theater in Memphis on October 30.