Hafiz Bayero, who is a Special Adviser to Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, was involved in a ghastly car crash on the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Bayero was unconscious for a while.

Pulse understands that Bayero is now in a stable condition, even though badly hurt.

“El-Rufai’s aide and our brother Hafiz Bayero is very much alive. He and his driver had a bad accident. He is in stable condition and under the care of excellent doctors,” says the governor’s son Bello.

The car in which Bayero was travelling had plate number 12E-04KD.