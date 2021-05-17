Gynecologist denies belief that most babies are born at night

The consultant said there was no medical reason indicating that deliveries were more at night, adding that labour and delivery could happen anytime “but because the night is usually quiet, deliveries often draw more attention from the public.”

“I can say that deliveries happen round the clock, the event that actually leads to labour or delivery of a pregnant woman does not have any relationship to weather it is bright or dark.

“As health workers, we work round the clock and that is why we know that deliveries happen all the time and that is why doctors and health workers in the maternity unit will have to work all the time.

“Labours or delivery does not announce itself, when a woman is in labour, she cannot control it, it is an involuntary action and not something that is within her control,” the consultant said.