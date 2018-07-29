Pulse.ng logo
Guru Maharaji criticises Fayose, says Buhari will win in 2019

The spiritual leader said this while speaking to newsmen at a press conference in Ibadan on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Governor Ayo Fayose and President Buhari

(State House)

The founder of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaji has said that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state lost in the governorship election because he does not have respect for elders.

According to Daily Sun, the spiritual leader said this while speaking to newsmen at a press conference in Ibadan on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Maharaji also called on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu not to abandon Fayose.

He said “A child that disrespects elders will suffer doom but I appealed to Tinubu and other elders in political circle to please forgive him. Fayose has erred but they should not disown him. This should be a lesson to others to respect elders so that they won’t suffer doom like Fayose.”

Fulani herdsmen

Maharaji also called  for the immediate arrest of the leaders of the Fulani herdsmen group, known as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

He said “The inertia so far exhibited by the government in the face of continuous killings by the Fulani perpetrators is highly intriguing. Why is the government not responding to criminality of Fulani murderers the way it did in the Niger Delta against agitators who did not kill but only torched machines and equipments to demand for decent conditions of living?”

Buhari will win in 2019

According to the spiritual leader, the President will win the 2019 presidential election, which he said will be peaceful.

Maharaji also declared his support for Buhari, stating that he has performed well since he was elected as President.

Speaking on the recent mass defection, the spiritual leader described those that left the APC as hungry politicians.

Buhari tells supporters to stop all campaigns

President Buhari has however asked his supporters to halt their campaigns for his re-election in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable that guides all electoral processes should be respected.

