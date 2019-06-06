Sat Guru Maharaj ji, the founder of One Love Family has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as an adviser to oversee the ministries of water resources, agriculture, and oil and gas.

Mahara ji according to Premium Times said his appointment is necessary because other religious groups and their leaders have failed.

He said this on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Maharaj ji village along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, during a press conference to mark the 26 years ‘Anniversary Celebrations of Nigeria Declaration as the new Holy Land of the Universe.’

Apart from calling on the president to appoint him as an adviser, the cleric also spoke on other issues of national interest.

He advised the federal government to increase the wages and improve on the welfare of judges to discourage them from receiving bribes directly or through agents.

The cleric also said the government should create state police saying it would help improve the security situation in the country.

On corruption, Mahata Ji advised the federal government to reveal the names of those involved in the mismanagement of funds of some privatised Nigerian companies, including Nigerian Airways, Ajaokuta Steel, Delta Steel, Nigeria Electric Power Authority among others, Premium Times reports.

The cleric also urged the government to establish a social security system that’ll give a sum of N6,000 to unemployed secondary school graduates, a sum N8000 to National Diploma holders and a sum of N15,000 to Higher National Diploma and Degree holders every month.

He said, “The Federal Government should increase the reward for whistle blower to 10% in order to encourage more Nigerians to take up the challenges, Alafin of Oyo should be made Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria ‘in consideration of his position from the inception of the project Nigeria as the leading king of the land.”

Recall that in July 2018, Sat Guru Mahara Ji declared his support for Buhari, stating that he has performed well since he was elected as President.

He also went on to say President Muhammadu Buhari would win 2019 presidential election.