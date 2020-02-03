There is pandemonium in the Ijora area of Lagos, as policemen are reportedly clashing with commercial motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke Napep) riders.

Despite the ban of Okada and Keke Napeps in the state, the riders in the area insisted on working, which led to a clash with the policemen deployed to the area.

It was gathered that the riders took to the streets on Monday, January 3, 2020, burning tires on the road and obstructing vehicular movement in and out of the axis.

Policemen were seen challenging the actions, leading to shootings and panic in the area.

Sahara Reporters reports that two persons have been shot, while schools within the area have closed as the violence continues.

Recall that on Monday, January 27, 2020, the Lagos government announced a ban on the activities of Okada and Keke Napeps in some Local Government Areas like Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Ikeja effective from February 1, 2020.