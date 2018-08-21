Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunrunner, soldier, policeman,Fulani militiamen arrested over conflict

Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis Gunrunner, soldier, policeman, 4 Fulani militiamen arrested for fuelling conflict

Two of the  suspects, Ahmed Sani, and one Corporal Ibrahim Idris, were apprehended in Jos by the special  force which included military personnel,  after being caught with various  firearms and ammunition.

  • Published:
Gunrunner, soldier, policeman, 4 Fulani militiamen arrested for fuelling conflict play

Ahmed Sani

(NAN)

A Special security force coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser(ONSA) has arrested  three suspects, including  a soldier and a policeman   over criminal activities , including fuelling  recent herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of the Middle Belt.

Two of the  suspects, Ahmed Sani, and one Corporal Ibrahim Idris, were apprehended in Jos by the special  force which included military personnel,  after being caught with various  firearms and ammunition.

Sani, reputed in security circles to be a notorious armed robber, kidnapper and assassin, was arrested in an operation in conjunction with the Special Task Force (STF) on July 21, 2018; while Idris, a soldier residing in Maxwell Khobe Barracks, Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State, was arrested on June 27, 2018.

Security sources told NAN that Sani, also notoriously known as ‘Sani Gunrunner’, trades in various calibre of firearms and ammunition almost on a daily basis.

“Sani is one of the brains behind the feud between the Fulanis and other ethnic group in the Middle Belt. This is owing to the constant supply of arms and ammunition he receives owing to his close relationship with Idris”, a reliable security source told our reporter.

The source further revealed that information obtained during Sani’s interrogation led to the arrest of a police officer, one Sergeant Zakaria, attached to the Police Counter Terrorism Unit in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Gunrunner, soldier, policeman, 4 Fulani militiamen arrested for fuelling conflict play

Ahmadu: Fulani militia commander also arrested

(NAN)

 

The NPF personnel was arrested in a sting operation while in the process of supplying 400 rounds of ammunition to Sani who was already in custody.

"Sani’s confession also helped identify one Suleiman who is a detainee in Jos Prison. On interrogation, Suleiman confessed that he was a gunrunner before his remand in prison custody.

He also confessed to facilitating the sale of arms and ammunition while still in prison.

Sani and Suleiman are currently assisting security forces with information that can lead to the arrest of other syndicate members,” the source said.

In the same vein, one Ahmadu, a Fulani militia commander was arrested on July 16, 2018, at Barkin Ladi, Jos.

According to sources, the interrogation of Ahmadu led to the arrest of three other Fulani militiamen. The army is conducting further interrogation of all the suspects.

The Office of the NSA declined to comment on these arrests, but NAN learnt that the presidency has been briefed.

Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the Vice President confirmed on Wednesday that such briefing had indeed been made.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Illegal Migration At least 30,000 Nigerians awaiting deportation in Germanybullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet

Local

Buhari slaughters ram for Sallah (Photos)
Buhari President slaughters ram for Sallah (Photos)
Buhari vows to free Nigeria from corruption in Sallah message
Buhari President vows to free Nigeria from corruption in Sallah message
Yobe Governor says army didn't rescue any abducted schoolgirls
Security Fears Yobe Govt. places 12-hour ban on vehicular movements during Sallah
Albert Bassey EFCC to arraign Akwa-Ibom Senator for allegedly receiving N254m car gifts