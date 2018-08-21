news

A Special security force coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser(ONSA) has arrested three suspects, including a soldier and a policeman over criminal activities , including fuelling recent herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of the Middle Belt.

Two of the suspects, Ahmed Sani, and one Corporal Ibrahim Idris, were apprehended in Jos by the special force which included military personnel, after being caught with various firearms and ammunition.

Sani, reputed in security circles to be a notorious armed robber, kidnapper and assassin, was arrested in an operation in conjunction with the Special Task Force (STF) on July 21, 2018; while Idris, a soldier residing in Maxwell Khobe Barracks, Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State, was arrested on June 27, 2018.

Security sources told NAN that Sani, also notoriously known as ‘Sani Gunrunner’, trades in various calibre of firearms and ammunition almost on a daily basis.

“Sani is one of the brains behind the feud between the Fulanis and other ethnic group in the Middle Belt. This is owing to the constant supply of arms and ammunition he receives owing to his close relationship with Idris”, a reliable security source told our reporter.

The source further revealed that information obtained during Sani’s interrogation led to the arrest of a police officer, one Sergeant Zakaria, attached to the Police Counter Terrorism Unit in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The NPF personnel was arrested in a sting operation while in the process of supplying 400 rounds of ammunition to Sani who was already in custody.

"Sani’s confession also helped identify one Suleiman who is a detainee in Jos Prison. On interrogation, Suleiman confessed that he was a gunrunner before his remand in prison custody.

He also confessed to facilitating the sale of arms and ammunition while still in prison.

Sani and Suleiman are currently assisting security forces with information that can lead to the arrest of other syndicate members,” the source said.

In the same vein, one Ahmadu, a Fulani militia commander was arrested on July 16, 2018, at Barkin Ladi, Jos.

According to sources, the interrogation of Ahmadu led to the arrest of three other Fulani militiamen. The army is conducting further interrogation of all the suspects.

The Office of the NSA declined to comment on these arrests, but NAN learnt that the presidency has been briefed.

Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the Vice President confirmed on Wednesday that such briefing had indeed been made.