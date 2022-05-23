Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra

The head of the lawmaker, who was kidnapped on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Aguata was found with a note in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state seven days after.

In the note, the killers reportedly threatened that more heads would roll, Daily Trust reports.

A resident who spoke to the newspaper said the note reads partly, "everywhere you go, you cannot hide anywhere. We will go after you one by one because soldiers and police is (sic) no longer our problem.”

Killings and arson perpetrated by gunmen, who attack police stations and set government properties ablaze in the southeast, especially in Anambra state have been on the rise recently.

You would recall that the state governor, Charles Soludo in his inauguration promised to proffer solutions to the insecurity challenges in the state.

The governor in his speech also offered an olive branch to the hoodlums that kidnap, kill and destroy properties in the state, but despite this, the gunmen continue to attack local government areas and public properties.

No fewer than four local government headquarters have been attacked by gunmen in Anambra in recent times.

Meanwhile, Soludo had recently urged the people of the state not to panic over gunmen’s threat to attack more local government areas.