RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

No fewer than four local government headquarters have been attacked by gunmen in Anambra in recent times.

Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra. (LindaIkeji)
Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra. (LindaIkeji)

Following the killing of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker who represented Aguata II constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, gunmen have vowed to kill more lawmakers in the state.

Recommended articles

The head of the lawmaker, who was kidnapped on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Aguata was found with a note in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state seven days after.

In the note, the killers reportedly threatened that more heads would roll, Daily Trust reports.

A resident who spoke to the newspaper said the note reads partly, "everywhere you go, you cannot hide anywhere. We will go after you one by one because soldiers and police is (sic) no longer our problem.”

Killings and arson perpetrated by gunmen, who attack police stations and set government properties ablaze in the southeast, especially in Anambra state have been on the rise recently.

You would recall that the state governor, Charles Soludo in his inauguration promised to proffer solutions to the insecurity challenges in the state.

The governor in his speech also offered an olive branch to the hoodlums that kidnap, kill and destroy properties in the state, but despite this, the gunmen continue to attack local government areas and public properties.

No fewer than four local government headquarters have been attacked by gunmen in Anambra in recent times.

Meanwhile, Soludo had recently urged the people of the state not to panic over gunmen’s threat to attack more local government areas.

In a statement last week, the governor assured the people of the state of adequate safety and protection as security agencies are jointly working round the clock with the state government to maintain law and order.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra

Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra

Gov Emmanuel plans reconciliation of aggrieved PDP aspirants in A’Ibom

Gov Emmanuel plans reconciliation of aggrieved PDP aspirants in A’Ibom

2023 Primaries: Gboluga emerges PDP Rep candidate

2023 Primaries: Gboluga emerges PDP Rep candidate

2023: Sokodabo picks FCT South PDP Reps ticket

2023: Sokodabo picks FCT South PDP Reps ticket

2023: Toviho grabs PDP slot for Badagry Federal Constituency

2023: Toviho grabs PDP slot for Badagry Federal Constituency

Lagos PDP cancels primaries over unfamiliar delegates list

Lagos PDP cancels primaries over unfamiliar delegates list

VP Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Kaduna APC delegates

VP Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Kaduna APC delegates

APC postpones screening of Tinubu, Osinbajo, other presidential aspirants

APC postpones screening of Tinubu, Osinbajo, other presidential aspirants

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka