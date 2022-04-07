RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen set Soludo's local govt headquarters ablaze

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The gunmen blocked the road with a truck while the operation was in progress.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo (Punch)
Gunmen have set ablaze the headquarters of Governor Charles Soludo's Local government of origin, Aguata.

Daily Trust reported that the gunmen, who rode on motorbikes, blocked the road with a truck after gaining entrance into the secretariat, and then set fire to it.

A resident who also witnessed the incident anonymously confirmed to the newspaper that several shops within the secretariat premises were burnt.

He added that soldiers came to arrest some indigenes, minutes after the arsonists had fled the scene.

“My house is just opposite the secretariat, we experienced everything that happened. Right now, I’m under my bed with my children, everyone is so afraid.”

“We are not sure yet if there were casualties, but soldiers are already arresting youths of our community,” the resident said.

In the meantime, the spokesman of Anambra State Police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the fire incident, saying rescue workers had been mobilised to scene.

“We have also contacted the men of the Anambra Fire Service to put off the fire, and for now I can only say that details are still very sketchy.”

“I can not talk to you about casualty figures now, that will be after we have secured the place,” he said.

